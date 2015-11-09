How far would you go for your favorite dessert? For some of us, it’s hard to muster enough energy to run out for the pint of Ben & Jerry’s we’re craving. But if you're Kim Kardashian West, nothing — not even an ocean — could stand between you and your beloved cheesecake.
The dessert in question? A cheesecake from Hotel Costes in Paris. She confessed to André Leon Talley on the Vogue podcast that recently, she flew to Paris for a trip she described as "a last hurrah [to] all the food that I'm not going to be able to have for a while."
When she arrived, she discovered that the dessert, which she describes as “heaven,” was sold out. Not to worry, though, the manager was able to scrounge up a slice for her.
But don’t chalk up the transatlantic trip to pregnancy cravings. Kim also told Talley that she hasn’t had many food cravings during her second pregnancy, aside from an increased appetite for carbs, getting her fix every night with a plate of pasta or risotto.
The Kardashians are no strangers to going the distance for food. Back in August, Khloé took a private jet to Houston, stopping immediately at a local Chipotle for a burrito bowl.
