Mila Kunis Just Gave The Best Reason For Going Makeup-Free

Mila Kunis is someone lots of us would like to get a beer with, yes? (When she isn't expecting her second child, of course.) She says what she thinks, means what she says, and seems generally impervious to bullshit. Well, her reason for going makeup-free on the cover of Glamour this month is no exception.
"I don't wear makeup," she told the magazine. "I don't wash my hair every day. It's not something that I associate with myself." But she was quick not to criticize those who do these things. "I commend women who wake up 30, 40 minutes early to put on eyeliner. I think it's beautiful. I'm just not that person," she added.
The reason we love this so much is simple: Mila isn't trying to make a statement by going makeup-free. She's just being Miley — err, Mila. What's more is that she doesn't throw shade on women who do wear makeup. In fact, she applauds them, landing the perfect beauty one-two punch. By doing her own thing and not passing judgment when others do their own thing, Mila just set the gold standard for how to talk about beauty. We think that deserves some major kudos.
"I don't wear makeup," she told the magazine. "I don't wash my hair every day. It's not something that I associate with myself." But she was quick not to criticize those who do these things. "I commend women who wake up 30, 40 minutes early to put on eyeliner. I think it's beautiful. I'm just not that person," she added.
The reason we love this so much is simple: Mila isn't trying to make a statement by going makeup-free. She's just being Miley — err, Mila. What's more is that she doesn't throw shade on women who do wear makeup. In fact, she applauds them, landing the perfect beauty one-two punch. By doing her own thing and not passing judgment when others do their own thing, Mila just set the gold standard for how to talk about beauty. We think that deserves some major kudos.
Advertisement