Blake Lively was off partying with Taylor Swift and her squad. We like to think that Alexis Bledel was watching the fireworks in Stars Hollow with Lauren Graham. That just leaves America Ferrera and Amber Tamblyn, and, boy, did those two light up Independence Day.
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants stars spent the holiday together with a little assistance from Beyoncé. Here they are channeling "Formation," complete with Bey's big hat head tilt. Alas, no word on which one's wearing those damn traveling pants.
"Making America great again," Tamblyn captioned the video. We're not sure if she's referring to her friend or the country, but they both are pretty great.
Blake, don't tell us a weekend with Tay trumps this magic.
