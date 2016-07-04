How Your Favorite Celebrities Spent The 4th Of July

Sun, fun, swimming, themed cakes, and family. These are the what everyone loves about the Fourth of July — and celebs are no different. They're floating in pools on hashtag-themed floats and spending time with their families. They're at the beach, like Christina Milan, who is playing with the cutest little girl; and Heidi Klum, who put a whole new spin on hitting the beach. Or, they're using the long weekend to get out of the U.S., like Gabrielle Union — who is still celebrating our nation's birthday, just from Ibiza. Lucy Hale channeled her inner Martha Stewart, creating a Pinterest-ready cake we're drooling over. And two Bachelor stars are wearing some aggressively patriotic gear with their families.



Take a look at how the stars celebrated this weekend and enjoy the fireworks tonight!