Fans of The Walking Dead may finally have a place to call home. Curbed is reporting that the gorgeous Victorian home that belonged to Sheriff Rick Grimes in the first season of the hit AMC series is up for sale.
For those unfamiliar with the show, in its premiere season, Grimes woke from a coma to find his town overtaken by bloodsucking zombies. He retreated to the Victorian home with the gorgeous sprawling porch. It became a staple during the first season.
The beautiful three-bedroom, two-bath home dates back to 1897 and features everything from a renovated interior to two working fireplaces.
You can own a part of television history. After all, The Walking Dead is one of the most popular shows on TV. And just how much does it cost to own a piece of TV's most popular zombie show? It'll cost the owner a cool $659,000. At least the 2,156-square-foot mini-mansion will be zombie-free (we hope).
