Good news for Downton Abbey fans with a couple million dollars to spare: If Brexit has discouraged you from plans to move to Northern England, you now have an option for lavish aristocratic living without ever leaving the States.
An apartment for sale in New York City’s Gramercy neighborhood looks like something straight out of the Edwardian Era, complete with stained glass windows, carved stone fireplaces, and handcrafted wood paneling. One room even has flooring made entirely from vintage pennies.
Elle Decor points out that the apartment even has a romantic history, though thankfully not as heartrending as the ones that took place at the Abbey. The current owner, a Hungarian art dealer, met his wife at a party held at the apartment more than 20 years ago.
Much like Lady Mary, the 2,500-square-foot apartment doesn’t come cheap. Being able to live like legit New York royalty (of course it comes with a key to the exclusive neighborhood park) will set you back an easy $6.25 million. Finding furnishings will also be difficult, of course. The proper pieces are always inherited, never bought.
While we save up, click through to see the stunning photos of the gorgeous apartment. But we refuse to be defeatist over our chances to get this apartment. That's very middle-class.
An apartment for sale in New York City’s Gramercy neighborhood looks like something straight out of the Edwardian Era, complete with stained glass windows, carved stone fireplaces, and handcrafted wood paneling. One room even has flooring made entirely from vintage pennies.
Elle Decor points out that the apartment even has a romantic history, though thankfully not as heartrending as the ones that took place at the Abbey. The current owner, a Hungarian art dealer, met his wife at a party held at the apartment more than 20 years ago.
Much like Lady Mary, the 2,500-square-foot apartment doesn’t come cheap. Being able to live like legit New York royalty (of course it comes with a key to the exclusive neighborhood park) will set you back an easy $6.25 million. Finding furnishings will also be difficult, of course. The proper pieces are always inherited, never bought.
While we save up, click through to see the stunning photos of the gorgeous apartment. But we refuse to be defeatist over our chances to get this apartment. That's very middle-class.