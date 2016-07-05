"As a long-term goal, I would love to. I obviously want to help as many women in Detroit as I can, but I think that this model would be beneficial in other areas as well. I don't have a city fully pinned down yet, but I can see Chicago, L.A., or New York as natural next cities.""It's such a big honor for us! We have been working with them for over nine months, just trying to figure out how best we can fit into the exhibit. The fact that they are going to showcase us and our pieces in an exhibit is mind-blowing: We are a tiny little company in Detroit that just exists month-to-month. I’ll be speaking on a panel in January as part of the exhibit, and I hope to represent the city of Detroit well."I firmly believe that you can have successful business where the focus is on the people and the individuals. To see companies pop up in the fashion world, in Detroit and beyond, that have incredible, deep social missions is so beautiful. [Cooper Hewitt is] making a difference, for the entrepreneurs starting these companies and, of course, the people working for these companies, too.""I really, really believe in our model: We're very involved in our women's lives, and we started the business being socially minded first, and then, secondarily, financially motivated. But you need the finances to keep the business going. Also, it's tough to find that balance between education and production. But to me, social enterprise means really putting a heavy emphasis on contributing to your employees and making sure that their lives are on track, instead of just making a donation."