Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Want Their Daughter To Have A Private Life

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are used to being in the public eye. Their daughter James? Not so much.
In a new interview with Marie Claire U.K., the Shallows actress explained why she and Reynolds have taken measures to maintain their child's privacy. That includes ruling out a move to Los Angeles.
"My husband and I chose a profession and a side effect of that is your personal life is public," said Lively, who is expecting the couple's second child. "Our child hasn’t had the opportunity to choose whether or not she wants her personal life to be public or not. So in order to give her as much normality as possible, we want her to have a childhood like we had. So we can’t really throw her into the lion’s den that is L.A., not that we really want to."
So, yeah, no playdates with North and Saint, or baby-and-me brunches at The Ivy. Deal with it, paparazzi.
In a new interview with Marie Claire U.K., the Shallows actress explained why she and Reynolds have taken measures to maintain their child's privacy. That includes ruling out a move to Los Angeles.
"My husband and I chose a profession and a side effect of that is your personal life is public," said Lively, who is expecting the couple's second child. "Our child hasn’t had the opportunity to choose whether or not she wants her personal life to be public or not. So in order to give her as much normality as possible, we want her to have a childhood like we had. So we can’t really throw her into the lion’s den that is L.A., not that we really want to."
So, yeah, no playdates with North and Saint, or baby-and-me brunches at The Ivy. Deal with it, paparazzi.
Advertisement