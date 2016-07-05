You're likely already aware of this fact, but eBay is a weird place. For example, it's a place where you can find coveted designer duds items on the cheap, as well as literal buckets full of used baseballs with just a few strokes of the keyboard. But on top of being the reigning T.J. Maxx of the digital world, eBay is also an interesting sociological zone that can teach us a lot about what we value in this world today — and what price we put on things that are sometimes objectively worthless.
Take, for example, all the weird celebrity flotsam that has been auctioned off on the site since it launched way back in 1995. (That's right. EBay is more than 20 years old. We're dubbing it an official internet dinosaur.) About a decade ago in eBay history, Britney Spears' chewing gum was listed on the site for a whopping $14,000. A couple of years later, Justin Timberlake's leftover breakfast ended up at digital auction — as did a Mason jar full of air that Brangelina allegedly breathed. There are plenty of other weird sales where those came from, too. For a fuller picture, keep on clicking...
