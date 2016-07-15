Is This A Sex Toy Or A Pool Toy?

You would think that the kind of toys one buys for a family pool party and the ones one brings to a bachelorette party would be easy to tell apart. Or maybe you just hoped that would be the case.
But sex toy manufacturers are getting creative with their designs. And if a vibrator can look like modern art, it can also resemble something you might find floating in a pool. (Hey, those dive sticks can look pretty suggestive.) If you think you're up on your knowledge of NSFW playthings, as well as the latest water toys, try our quiz. It might prove you truly are an expert in both kinds of fun. Or, more importantly, it could help you avoid a very embarrassing gift-giving experience. Take the quiz below and tell us how you fare.
