



Scott listens but doesn’t hear her. Or he doesn’t want to. “You’ve had all of these memories, and then they’re stopping one by one.” Oh, Scott. Get it together, man. Later, when he asks Kim straight up if he should go, she gives him a flat-out "no."



Meanwhile, in the Land of the Fire and Ice, Kourtney is visiting an organic tomato farm. Kanye is trying his best to avoid the bumblebees that pollinate the tomato plants. No one seems to be into the tomato ice cream. Kourtney may be homesick, but she’s got bucket-list things to do.



The group (minus Kanye because this is a work trip for him, after all) meets up at a hot spring called the Blue Lagoon. It does indeed look like a magical place, even with the Kardashians et al snapping selfies and talking about Rob and Blac Chyna and TMZ. Kim asks her sister what’s going on with Scott. Just trying to co-parent, Kourtney replies like the celebrity that she is. He may be missing her back in California, but she’s living it up. “Experiences together are great, but we are going to have experiences not together, and that’s important as well.” She truly is the philosopher of the bunch.



Kim keeps bringing up Kanye’s video shoot on the glacier. It doesn’t take a close read to realize that she’s not going to make it. Kim wants to make Kourtney’s birthday special and support her husband’s creative efforts. “I want to be in two places at once,” she says.



In a surreal moment that pulls into sharp focus just how far the Kardashians' fame reaches, a group of teenagers sing “Happy Birthday” to Kourtney. Even in this small, remote country, the Kardashians draw a big crowd. Fortunately, Scott does not appear in a big surprise gesture. He sends flowers. Kim approves. “I’m glad he sent her a really nice gift but kept his distance. I feel like that was really sweet and really mature.”



In the least surprising moment of the episode, Kim is late making it to the top of the glacier for Kanye’s video shoot. She spent the time with Kourtney and their friends sightseeing, and the glacier was just too far. By the time they arrive, the shoot is over. Kanye is catching the first helicopter back to the hotel. Kim, come on! You had one job! She feels terrible. “I usually have my shit together, so I’m kind of disappointed in myself,” she says.



That night, the whole crew drives out to see the Northern Lights, but Kim and Kayne make an early exit. Kim wants some alone time with him. They head to the studio alone. The Northern Lights never appear, and the Kardashian-Wests disappear, but no one seems to care.



Scott does eventually get to celebrate Kourtney’s birthday with a family trip to the petting zoo. He can’t shake that Sad Scott demeanor, though, and still wishes he had been in Iceland. “Just one more thing I didn’t want to miss.”

