Can This Startup Take On The Sunglasses Market Monopoly?



As for the crowdfunding aspect, L’appel has already raised nearly 90% of its $50,000 goal in the first week of its monthlong campaign, so it looks like the team's onto something. “We view Kickstarter as a grassroots platform, and L'appel is a grassroots movement; it was a natural marriage,” Kwon said. Rolling out a Kickstarter also, of course, can save a bit of cash in the pursuit of raising it. “Other than our own time, our costs were relatively low because all of our eyewear — including our prototypes — are handcrafted,” Kim explained. “There are no mold costs, and low minimum-order values.” And yet: Each pair is made via a 20-step handcrafting process.



Eventually, L’appel will also offer optical frames (in addition to shades) as well as prescription lenses, if all goes according to plan, creating more jobs in the company’s L.A. home turf in the process, particularly for millenials, Kwong said. So, do you think L’appel can truly shake things up for the eyewear industry?

