Can This Startup Take On The Sunglasses Market Monopoly?

A new eyewear startup, L’appel , is trying to change the sunglasses biz and the monopolistic way it operates. And, like many trying to disrupt fill-in-the-blank market, the brand launched a Kickstarter last week, which serves as a forum for its elevator pitch — and, of course, to raise funds to make its dream of (relatively) egalitarian sunnies a reality. Warby Parker pioneered this direct-to-consumer eyewear concept back in 2010 , and has been very successful doing so, though L'appel's focus is, at the moment, solely on sunglasses. Is there room for another specs gamechanger?L'appel was started as a school project by four students at ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena, CA. They all worked together at the same company post-grad, and they worked on L’appel (which means “the call” in French) on the side. “What started innocently developed into obsession, as we became increasingly aware of how corrupt the eyewear industry truly is,” Kidong Kwon, L’appel’s product designer, told Refinery29 of the brand’s start. “It was simply impossible to find top quality, durable, comfortable, and stylish sunglasses that we knew weren't ridiculously marked up.”Most designer brands are made by the same industry dominating manufacturers, and pairs rarely dip below the $200 mark — and often climb far north of that, reaching well into the $400s. By contrast, L’appel sources from an indie manufacturer (they’ve kept mum on its name) that handcrafts each pair; prices range from $129 to $159. They’re not cheap — these aren’t your $5 street fair knockoffs to scratch up in your beach bag. They're also steeper than than Warby Parker's pricetags, which start at $95, though you'll run the risk of wearing the same exact frames as multiple people around you, given the OG glasses disruptor's ubiquity at this point. And you’re obviously not getting (or paying for) the status-symbol clout some may seek from designer shades. But the materials and detailing are thoughtful: titanium hardware (including the nosepads on certain styles, which, for anyone who's been grossed out by discolored, gunk-covered clear rubber pads, is a major upgrade), as well as gorgeously patterned, expensive-looking plant-based acetates, plus three different UV-blocking lens types used in various styles.