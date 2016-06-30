Rihanna has gone intergalactic, people. The pop queen dropped her new video for "Sledgehammer" on Thursday. The song is for the soundtrack to Star Trek Beyond, the third movie in the sci-fi reboot series. In the music video, Rihanna is unrecognizable in her alien-chic makeup. She's basically doing her badass RiRi thing, but on another planet. It's pretty stellar (heh).
Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto are among the stars reprising their roles for the movie. Star Trek Beyond hits theaters July 22.
Let's hope it's as fabulously spacey as this video!
