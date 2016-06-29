A lot of celebrity and fashion makeup collabs pass our desks on the reg. (Even the Troll dolls made an appearance once.) But the latest one really stopped us in our tracks — and has "summer makeup goals" written all over it.
Fashion designer Mara Hoffman — best known for her brightly printed bathing suits and cover-ups — is teaming up with Sephora Collection for the limited-edition Kaleidescape makeup line. "The collection is a celebration of color, travel, vitality, and femininity," Hoffman said in a statement. "I’ve had an amazing relationship with the Sephora team over the years, who have masterfully executed the makeup looks for my past few shows. When they approached me about doing a capsule collection, it was a no-brainer — I knew we would create something really special together.”
The selection of glosses, cases, and brushes is basically everything we've ever wanted in a warm-season haul, right down to the tropical-paradise designs. Bonus points for the fact that all of the formulas include good-for-your-skin natural ingredients. Oh, and did we forget to mention that the collection also includes a modern-day version of your favorite childhood Caboodle?
Don't take our word for how dope it is, though — the proof is in the images. Click through to check out what we mean for yourself. The products are available online now, and will hit shelves in early July. Just because you can't be on South Beach IRL right now doesn't mean your vanity can't play the part.
