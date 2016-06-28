Would You Wear This On Your Wedding Day?

Serious question: Would you wear pajamas at your wedding? At first thought, that probably doesn't sound like the ideal ensemble for the big event. But hear us out. You know that sleepwear-as-streetwear trend we won't shut up about (we're talking '90s slips, lace camis, and the other undergarment-esque items that have been taking over runways and fast fashion stores for seasons now)? Well, it's officially gone bridal thanks to Sleeper, one of our favorite destinations for PJs that are way too pretty to just wear to bed.
The brand's recently launched three-piece wedding collection debut includes a slip dress, pajama set, and lounge-ready frock that are made for walking down the isle. And, for the cool, alternative bride who wants to wear anything but a big, fluffy gown (oh, and wants to save some money, too) this might be the best solution we've seen. Because whether you're getting married on a beach or at city hall, these simple (but still totally luxe) items are sure to make the right kind of (effortless) statement.
Of course, Kate Zubarieva and Asya Varetsa, the cofounders of Sleeper, agree. ''When we started to develop the line, we imagined how the perfect wedding day would look. And we knew right away — it's about being honest, clean, simple, feeling loved, and not overcomplicating things. And by the way, how cool and ironic-in-a-good-way is it to get married in silk sleepwear?'' they told Refinery29 via email.
Have we hyped up the idea of wearing your PJs to your wedding yet? If you're kind of onboard with the completely unconventional idea, click on to see the offerings. And let us know in the comments below — are you sold on taking this bold bridal leap?
The brand's recently launched three-piece wedding collection debut includes a slip dress, pajama set, and lounge-ready frock that are made for walking down the isle. And, for the cool, alternative bride who wants to wear anything but a big, fluffy gown (oh, and wants to save some money, too) this might be the best solution we've seen. Because whether you're getting married on a beach or at city hall, these simple (but still totally luxe) items are sure to make the right kind of (effortless) statement.
Of course, Kate Zubarieva and Asya Varetsa, the cofounders of Sleeper, agree. ''When we started to develop the line, we imagined how the perfect wedding day would look. And we knew right away — it's about being honest, clean, simple, feeling loved, and not overcomplicating things. And by the way, how cool and ironic-in-a-good-way is it to get married in silk sleepwear?'' they told Refinery29 via email.
Have we hyped up the idea of wearing your PJs to your wedding yet? If you're kind of onboard with the completely unconventional idea, click on to see the offerings. And let us know in the comments below — are you sold on taking this bold bridal leap?