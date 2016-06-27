As one of the subjects Thessaly La Force writes in the intro, “The jeans I found were made for a man, but there’s a tribe of women these days who enjoy how the cut hugs their body. It’s difficult to imagine any other item in my closet that is so ubiquitous, and yet, no one pair is ever the same after they’ve been worn in and washed.”



The women featured in the book revolve around Gorna and her lens, dipping into her life for a short-term project on friendships that have existed for longer than they haven't. These women are thick and thin, old and young, and cut from every other cloth you can imagine. The one thing they all have in common is that they all have a pair of vintage Levi’s jeans that they — and their “epic booties,” as Gorna and La Force refer to them — love to wear. Click through to see 10 such stories, as told by Gorna herself.