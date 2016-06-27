Are BFF Braids The New BFF Tattoos?

Instead of the classic best-friend necklace, the young celebrity crowd is expressing affection with tattoos — yes, the permanent kind. Not your thing? Well, models Cara Delevingne and Suki Waterhouse just brought an option to the table that doesn't require the commitment of indelible ink: matching braids.
They're not just any braids — they're bright-blue beauts courtesy of London's The Braid Bar. The plaited pals rocked them ever-so-casually while attending the Glastonbury Festival this past weekend. A closer shot shows that they were accessorized with some pretty badass safety pins. Neither It Girl is particularly famous for her hair switch-ups, so this is a surprising change for the #braidbaes. Not to mention, it's perfect for the steamy-hot festival season.
From what we can tell, it looks like the new blue-hued additions are synthetic strands. Think of this as a less permanent (and less painful) way of showing loyalty to your BFFs. (It's also more fun than getting inked, if you ask us!)
