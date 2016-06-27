This Dad Makes The Best Disney Costumes Out There

Meet Nephi Garcia, a high-end fashion designer who found himself out of work — until one magical trip to Disneyland.
When Garcia and his wife took their three kids to the California theme park last year, one of his daughters requested something special to wear. He designed a beautiful fairy godmother outfit for her to wear on the trip, and as Today shared last week, it was an instant hit. All day, other park visitors stopped the family to ask where they got such an amazing costume.
The designer quickly joined Instagram to show off his creations, and by the end of the next day, he had 10 commissions for new outfits. This was the beginning of Designer Daddy, the online shop where you can find all of Garcia’s Disney-inspired costumes.
Garcia is now Designer Daddy full time, and makes styles for both kids and grown-ups alike. Children's orders start at $500, and he charges $1,000. He creates each of the costumes by hand: a kid’s outfit typically takes four to six hours to make, while an adult costume can take anywhere between 12 and 45 hours.
The designs are high-quality, original and take dress-up as serious business. Just look at this magical transformation dress!
When Garcia and his wife took their three kids to the California theme park last year, one of his daughters requested something special to wear. He designed a beautiful fairy godmother outfit for her to wear on the trip, and as Today shared last week, it was an instant hit. All day, other park visitors stopped the family to ask where they got such an amazing costume.
The designer quickly joined Instagram to show off his creations, and by the end of the next day, he had 10 commissions for new outfits. This was the beginning of Designer Daddy, the online shop where you can find all of Garcia’s Disney-inspired costumes.
Garcia is now Designer Daddy full time, and makes styles for both kids and grown-ups alike. Children's orders start at $500, and he charges $1,000. He creates each of the costumes by hand: a kid’s outfit typically takes four to six hours to make, while an adult costume can take anywhere between 12 and 45 hours.
The designs are high-quality, original and take dress-up as serious business. Just look at this magical transformation dress!
Advertisement
Want a custom costume for the Disney-lover in your life? Get started now — Today reports Designer Daddy’s waiting list is two years long. He's also hard at work on a more budget-friendly line that will be mass-produced. So the Halloween costume of your dreams may actually be in the cards after all.
Advertisement