Dirty Dancing fans, rejoice: You can have the time of your life this summer at the Kellerman Resort. If you've been wanting to recreate Frances "Baby" Houseman and Johnny Castle's magic, the location where the iconic film was created can be your next summer retreat.
ABC News is reporting that the Mountain Lake Lodge, located in Pembroke, VA, is opening its doors to visitors for three weeks only. It's where the classic scenes of Baby and Johnny's meeting were shot.
The Mountain Lake Lodge offers Dirty Dancing packages starting at $330. Each includes scavenger hunts, dance lessons, and even trivia.
"Mountain Lake Lodge is Kellerman’s," Heidi Stone, the hotel's general manager, told ABC News. "It is amazing how many thousands of Dirty Dancing fans we meet every summer. We have guests from all over the world that come to Mountain Lake Lodge just for the Dirty Dancing Weekends. It tends to be a popular 'girls' getaway' weekend, but we do see some husbands and boyfriends from time to time."
You can also lounge on the lake where Johnny learned to lift Baby in that amazing scene or partake in the recreation of dance numbers. Summer has never been better.
