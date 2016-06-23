Regina Wyllie is already getting a head start on joining the family business. At only 9 years old, she already has quite a few years of experience working with her dad, a professional photographer in Ayrshire, Scotland.
"Regina first picked up one of my compact cameras at the age of just 3 and started asking questions about taking photos and setting cameras pretty soon afterwards," her father, Kevin Wyllie, wrote in a post on his blog. Since then, she's accompanied her dad to shoots and grown more and more comfortable around the camera — so much, in fact, that a couple requested that Regina shoot their wedding.
Her father agreed, since the husband and wife are friends of the family. The day of the event, her father wrote that Regina "did her own thing," capturing gorgeous candids and posed shots. Because of her height, Regina also managed to snag some stunning images that may have eluded taller, more grown-up photographers.
And while this is Regina's first wedding, it seems like it won't be her last. In an interview with the Huffington Post, she said that it was "great fun" and that she enjoyed the challenge.
Click through to see some of Regina's best shots.
