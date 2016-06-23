Chloë Grace Moretz is calling out the paparazzi for hounding her — and her boyfriend. The teen actress talked to Cosmopolitan at Coach's High Line summer party on Wednesday about the paparazzi's aggressive interest in her dating life. "It is what it is," the 19-year-old said of the media's fascination with her and Brooklyn Beckham's relationship, which she confirmed last month in hopes of squelching the tabloid lore. "You know, people are going to chase us, either way. But I think eventually it'll help."
Just how bad is the media circus? According to Moretz, there are about 15 to 20 cameramen always lurking outside her house waiting to snap a pic. "I look at them sometimes [and] I'm like, 'I'm a 19-year-old girl. What do you think you're doing?'" Good question. Moretz is well aware, though, that the attention comes with the territory when you've got a successful career in Hollywood. "But, you know, a job's a job, and if they didn't want to take my picture, it means I wouldn't be successful. And I'm happy and proud of what I do, and I just want people to enjoy it, and if that's part and parcel, then it's part and parcel," she told the magazine. Sigh. If only it didn't have to be.
