Just how bad is the media circus? According to Moretz, there are about 15 to 20 cameramen always lurking outside her house waiting to snap a pic. "I look at them sometimes [and] I'm like, 'I'm a 19-year-old girl. What do you think you're doing?'" Good question. Moretz is well aware, though, that the attention comes with the territory when you've got a successful career in Hollywood. "But, you know, a job's a job, and if they didn't want to take my picture, it means I wouldn't be successful. And I'm happy and proud of what I do, and I just want people to enjoy it, and if that's part and parcel, then it's part and parcel," she told the magazine. Sigh. If only it didn't have to be.

