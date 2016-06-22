Maisie Williams looks like she's having pretty much the best summer ever. Recently on a beach in Italy, she channeled the Little Mermaid...according to her Instagram caption, at least. As far as we can tell, her look has very little in common with the princess'. The only elements characteristic of Ariel are a bikini top and...no, actually, that's it. But it's all about how you see yourself, we suppose.
The Game of Thrones actress called the look "Ariel, minus the tail and the tits."
Mermaid or not, the beach looks like a pretty sweet place to be.
And it seems she's actually been touring all around Europe.
We wonder if she channeled Snow White while she was in the setting of the German fairy tale. She could call the look "Snow White, minus the dress and the dwarfs."
