Who Is Rose Red & Why Is Disney Making A Movie About Her?

In 1937, Walt Disney Productions released its first animated feature-length film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The dark and twisted fairy tale from Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm introduced millions to a sweet, demure, and tidy Snow White. And now, we get to meet her sister — Rose Red. The live-action movie, aptly-tiled Rose Red, will shift the focus from the rosy-cheeked Snow White and onto Rose Red herself.
So, who is Rose Red?
In 1812, the brothers Grimm published a fairy tale titled "Snow White" in their first volume of Grimms' Fairy Tales. This story would later become the inspiration for the Disney movie. But then in 1815, in their second volume of fairy tales, the story of "Snow-White and Rose-Red" was published. The Snow White depicted in the 1812 story is not the same Snow White as the one written about in the 1815 collection. Got it? There is no Rose Red in the Snow White story that many of us are most familiar with. You’re not crazy — the brothers Grimm just wrote two stories with the same character.
Now onto the (very abridged) story of "Snow-White and Rose-Red."
Once upon a time...
There were two sisters named Snow White and Rose Red living with their mother. Their names stemmed from their mother's love of two rose trees outside of her window — one growing red roses and the other growing white.
Snow White was calm, and loved being inside assisting her mother with chores, while Rose Red was energetic, and loved being outside playing in the fields. The sisters were two of a kind and often pranced around the forest together, hand in hand. They played with animals, and made friends with all sorts of creatures. They were all around pleasant, and joyful sisters. Then, one cold winter night, a big black bear came to their cottage, and the benevolent family allowed the bear to come inside their warm home until spring.
Spring turned to summer, and the bear left. The girls spent most of their time outside again, and began encountering a wicked dwarf who was nothing like the seven dwarfs we know and love. This one was cranky, selfish, and powerful. One day, while the dwarf was being his usual ungrateful self and chastising the young girls, a bear shows up and kills him.
The frightened girls turn to run away before they realize it was the same bear the girls previously befriended. Then, in true fairy tale fashion, the bear sheds his fur and reveals that he is not a bear at all, but rather a dashing prince instead. The evil dwarf had put a spell on him and stolen his riches. But now that he was dead, the spell was broken, the fur was replaced with golden armor, and his treasures returned.
The prince then proposed to Snow White, Rose Red marries the prince’s brother, and the four live happily ever after. Their mother even moves to be near the castle, and brings along her two beloved rose trees with her.
The End.
Unfortunately, just to confuse everyone, the script for the Rose Red project is mashing up the two Snow White tales.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie will take place right after Snow White (the one from other Grimm tale) bites into the poisonous apple. Rose Red embarks on a journey with one of the dwarfs, Grumpy, to help save her sister.
Blending the two narratives seems like a bit of a stretch, but we think it will work. Besides, we are always in the market for another badass Disney heroine.
