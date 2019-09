"All the time I'm reading scripts and it's got a couple of sentences about the character and it just says what they look like," Williams said."It's like, 'Candy, 24, hot.' Then you look at the male one, and it says all these things about who he is, like, 'Jason, 25, kind, gentle, good with kids'... I turn down scripts all the time because the characters are not real people. How do you expect to make a good film when all the girls are boring?" Chew on that one, white, male studio execs. "I always want to play people who have a real narrative and purpose," she continued. "I believe that every women should have a real purpose in this world. So why are we still portraying women that don't exist?"