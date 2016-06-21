Daisy Ridley keeps it real when it comes to her skin struggles — truly embodying the "celebrities, they're actually just like us" ethos. Six weeks ago, she posted a zit-cream selfie, and earlier this month she opened up about her acne issues after being diagnosed with endometriosis. And just this week, she gave us another glimpse into her beauty woes, which included a pretty colorful DIY fail.
In an Instagram video, she explained to her over 2 million followers that she took it upon herself to google at-home skin remedies. As is evident from her face, the actress settled on a DIY recipe that includes turmeric (an ingredient with antioxidant, antiseptic, and anti-inflammatory properties), which, she said, she may have gone a tad overboard with. Before even rinsing it off her face, she noticed that she had dyed her fingers yellow, and — no big deal — she was filming the next day. (The newest Star Wars movie, not Minions 2, she quipped.) Hence the slight freak-out that the same had happened to her face.
While Ridley didn't post an "after" of her face, she said that she'll keep us in the loop. (No updates just yet, but here's hoping homegirl found a cure — and fast.)
According to the American Academy of Dermatology, acne is the most common skin condition in the U.S., affecting over 50 million Americans. And, as Ridley and other stars have revealed, celebrities are commonly afflicted. Though not all of us can relate to her yellow mishap, many do commiserate with her skin struggles. Keep on fighting the good fight, Daisy. We'll be cheering from the sidelines.
