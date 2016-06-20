The Tatums are one happy family. So obviously, Jenna Dewan Tatum had the perfect Father's Day post for Instagram. She posted a photo of her husband Channing with their 3-year-old daughter Everly. Everly is all but a blur in the shot, so she must be dancing or jumping up and down — both activities at which little kids excel.
"We couldn't love this daddy more!" Dewan Tatum captioned the action shot. "You are all heart and we are so grateful for you every day." Aww! If the mom's Snapchat is any evidence, Channing is indeed a father extraordinaire.
Advertisement