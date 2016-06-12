Jenna Dewan Tatum Jumped Off A Bridge, Because She Can

Just when we thought we were having a fun-packed Saturday, Jenna Dewan Tatum one-upped us all. In a video she shared on Instagram, she jumps off a bridge right into a lake. The footage is in slow-motion, producing a low-pitched yell as she falls what looks like a frighteningly long distance. You can practically feel the cold water as she makes a splash.
Just to let us know what a rebel she was, she posted a photo of a sign beforehand that read "no jumping from bridge." There goes that rule. It also looks like there was a railing on the bridge to keep people from jumping, but that didn't stop her, either. Instead, she put her dance skills to good use and launched herself right over it.
Yep, our weekends feel pretty lame in comparison.
