Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum are a glorious couple. They're talented, beautiful, and batshit crazy about each other. They also have a adorable little girl named Everly together. Just last week, Dewan gave her hubby the greatest birthday present, ever: a rescue horse. This week, it was Tatum's turn to be the doting spouse.
Dewan posted a couple of priceless Snapchats over the weekend. They show her husband assisting in his wifey's pedicure. First, he helped her remove her toenail polish. "Yes you guys he is this awesome," she wrote. Then, after a fresh hot-pink coat was done, he held her feet and blew on her still-wet toenails ever so gently. If that's not marital bliss, we don't know what is.
