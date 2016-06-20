Game of Thrones fans are familiar with the show's dark twists, especially when it comes to love stories. The show giveth, and it taketh away. But episode 9 teased a new romance fans online are 'shipping: Yara Greyjoy and Daenerys Targaryen.
After six seasons of conquests and battles, Daenerys' greatest love affair was with Dothraki king Drogo in the show's first season. Plenty of attractive men have caught her eye since then, but in Sunday's episode of Game of Thrones, fans were excited that the dragon queen might have finally met her new match in Yara.
Am I the only one sensing some sexual tension between Daenerys and Yara? #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/NaipPCOX7n— Shani (@MARshpotatoo) June 20, 2016
Episode 7 revealed that Yara (reminder: older sister of Theon and the rightful queen of the Iron Islands) regularly has sex with women. The "reveal" was handled with refreshing casualness, but the insight into Yara's personal life adds excitement to a budding romance. Dany and Yara locked eyes and did some serious smirking this week, enough to fuel fans' hopes for a Yara/Daenerys love story.
When this is all over, I hope Yara and Daenerys live happily ever after together. #GameOfThrones— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) June 20, 2016
The sexual tension between @Daenerys and Yara is giving me LIIIIIIFFFFEEEE. #GameOfThornes— Sheikh Saab (@nazirology) June 20, 2016
yes to women ruling over all Westeros and Essos and yes to Yara and Daenerys marriage.— Monika ☕ (@moishpain) June 20, 2016
The pair were definitely flirting, but their Power Couple-alliance would have major strategic ramifications outside of romance. GoT fans, prepare to add Yara and Daenerys to your list of relationship goals.
