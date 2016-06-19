A Lesson In Sunday Chill From Drake's Instagram

Drake skipped out on the 6 and is down in the Dominican Republic, giving us lessons in how to live that infinity-pool, chilled-out life. The "One Dance" singer is on break for the first time in a while, even captioning one of his gorgeous photos "Not often enough." We know that feel, Papi, we know that feel.
Chill step one: Head to the Dominican Republic. Get poolside and bust out your Versace shawl-collar robe. Pour piña colada. Look thoughtful, like maybe you're thinking about Rihanna — or just where your lunch is.
Chill step two: Take off robe. Jump into that infinity pool. Step out and feel the sun dry your skin. Show off tattoos.
Chill step three: Once you've made sure someone uploaded that shot to Instagram, jump back in the pool and get on a float. You don't mess with swan floats, you keep it old-school and stretch out. Be sure to shield your eyes from the sun, you are definitely not in the 6.
Finally, you drop that float and swim to the edge of the pool. Look out into the ocean. Where the pool ends and the ocean view begins, that's where you are. You are Drake. You are chill.
