Another Versace event, another Gigi Hadid appearance. And while the 21-year-old model wasn't physically present at the house's spring 2017 men's show in Milan on Saturday, her face was emblazoned across a video screen.
In a short film by Bruce Weber titled "Chicago Is My Beat," Hadid and fellow model Karlie Kloss, among others, are seen in various parts of the city, surrounded by (and embracing) the local dance, music, and art scenes. The video, an extension of the brand's that sparked debate just a few months ago over its use of an interracial couple, gives further insight into what Versace called its "take on the modern family." Consider this a behind-the-scenes look at the advertorial (with some appearances from some very adorable children).
Set to music by opera singer Keith Milkie, the piece is wonderfully visual. It sheds light on some of the young talent of the city while also showcasing some very Versace items; just look at those Medusa-clad items at 1:19. #Goals. It's very Donatella, but also very Bruce Weber — and that's exactly what we're loving about it. Below, you'll see exactly what we're talking about.
In a short film by Bruce Weber titled "Chicago Is My Beat," Hadid and fellow model Karlie Kloss, among others, are seen in various parts of the city, surrounded by (and embracing) the local dance, music, and art scenes. The video, an extension of the brand's that sparked debate just a few months ago over its use of an interracial couple, gives further insight into what Versace called its "take on the modern family." Consider this a behind-the-scenes look at the advertorial (with some appearances from some very adorable children).
Set to music by opera singer Keith Milkie, the piece is wonderfully visual. It sheds light on some of the young talent of the city while also showcasing some very Versace items; just look at those Medusa-clad items at 1:19. #Goals. It's very Donatella, but also very Bruce Weber — and that's exactly what we're loving about it. Below, you'll see exactly what we're talking about.
Advertisement