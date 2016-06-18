Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Orlando

Taylor Swift’s silence about the Orlando massacre had grown deafening.
Though the star is a major pop culture figure with a large following that looks to her for support and guidance, she hadn’t posted anything or publicly commented on the tragedy this week. She had reneged on a happy breakup and publicly asked Kim and Kanye to stop talking about her. But still, nothing about Orlando.
Friday evening, that changed.
The “Shake It Off” singer decided to speak now, using an Instagram post to send her love to the victims of the slaying. Swift wrote the names of those killed on a piece of white paper and shot it on a green tile background with flowers.
Most heartbreakingly, she nearly runs out of room before the end. Though the picture is little more than an illustrated “thoughts and prayers,” it’s still heartening to see a major pop star on the right side of history.
