For the CFDA Awards, you created Dannijo ready-to-wear. Is that something in the brand’s future?

DS: "Yes! For sure. The whole body armor thing is the next big wave. Obviously, it’s not as accessible as a velvet choker. But in terms of conversation and statement pieces, jewelry ready-to-wear items that you’ll keep forever — that are museum-worthy — that’s the next big thing. Talking about the Cointreau Soirée, everything to us is a conversation piece, so for Jodie and I, if we had a soirée at our homes, jewelry becomes part of the environment. We drape it on the tables. It becomes a part of the scene. Same with those chain-mail bodices: [They] become art in a home, even when you’re not wearing them. It’s something beautiful to look at."



JS: "We’re going to [produce and sell those]."



They’re kind of like that chain bra trend we’ve been seeing. What do you think of those?

JS: "I’m into it. If you’re a musician, it might be easier to pull off, but I think you should dress for the occasion — if you have somewhere to wear that, by all means."



DS: "If it feels good, I think it looks good. The general rule with style is: If you feel good in it, go for it, and if you don’t, it’s not for you."



Back to chokers: Any cardinal rules for the uninitiated?

JS: "They’re so versatile. I always like a choker with a white T-shirt and jeans. Also, start with something delicate and minimal. We have amazing little lace ones that are barely there. If you feel confident and you love it, you can go up in size."



DS: "Jodie and I love to layer. The next #armparty for us is the 'choker party.' Whether it’s crystal or velvet chokers, we’ll mix and match a thick one with a skinny one. Have fun playing with the neck and [with] a big earring together."



JS: "The choker party is great for black tie, or the holidays. I love our velvet chokers in different widths that have pendants or embellishments. Mixing a few and wearing with a simple black dress: That's a full look."



Besides the forward-facing hoop, are there any other nostalgic trends making a return?

DS: "I'm seeing a lot of little dangle earrings, especially on girls with multiple piercings. And wearing tons of different-sized hoops up and down the ear — those are fun elements with that ‘90s vibe."

JS: "We love mixing fashion and fine jewelry. I don’t think you have to choose one or the other! We mix metals, too — it’s about having fun with jewelry and personalizing your look. We always buy antique jewelry: If you buy it when traveling, it reminds you of a trip and brings back amazing memories."