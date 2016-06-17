So far this year, we’ve already taken a few fashion cues from our dads, so why shouldn’t we copy their workout routines, too? Sure, you may know a dad who dabbles in contemporary workouts like SoulCycle, but that’s not what we’re here for today. In honor of Father's Day, we’re here to learn about dad workouts.
Like dad jokes, dad workouts are character-building. A real dad workout follows a very specific routine and is probably inherently funny to said dad's children, though (unlike with a dad joke) Dad likely sees nothing humorous about it.
Let’s hear it for all the fit dads out there. From the home-gym-dads to the only-take-the-stairs-dads to the exclusively-works-out-in-jeans-dads (shoutout to my own father for this sartorial choice). Today, we raise our sweatbands and hand weights to you.
Ahead, we had 10 people share how their dads approach exercise. You might not have asked for their advice, but, in true dad form, you got it anyway.
