

1. It’s too crowded: I’ll give him this one. Admittedly, the location that I go to is one of the smaller ones (I’m sorry, West 77th. I love you!). And, especially when one class is getting out and the other is going in, you can barely walk. I love the idea of riding as a “pack,” but I totally feel my dad on this one when it comes to the locker room.



2. It’s competitive (but that’s not a bad thing): Personally, I like to feel like I’m about to win the Tour de France (no, just me?), and my dad liked that part, too. If you dig classes because you can do your thing, but with instruction, I can see this feeling intimidating. But, as they say at the beginning of class, you have to remember that, “This is your ride.”



3. It's annoying that you can't bring your phone in: Sorry to drag you, dad, but this still cracks me up. When he told me this, I felt like I was living in one of those “kids these days” memes that’s actually a picture of parents. He really wanted to have it with him for his heart monitor, but still. Actually, that almost makes it funnier.



4. It’s not just for young people: When I first suggested he come with me, my dad was very adamant that he "knows a ton of people who go." My dad is with it, y'all! But no, I totally believe him. SoulCycle might be a cult workout, but it’s definitely not a cult workout with an age limit. (Guys, work out with your family. It’s fun!)



5. It’s not the same workout as cycling: Super valid point by dad. He actually convinced me to switch up my training schedule to include one long endurance ride, instead of two cycling classes. Because, while they’re both fantastic ways of working out, they’re not one and the same.



His verdict: would try again. I don't think I made a devoted rider out of my dad, but he did enjoy it. Next time you’re looking for some bonding time with dad, or maybe a fun Father’s Day gift, it’s worth looking into bringing him to your favorite workout class.