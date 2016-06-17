What We're Eyeing From Aritzia's Summer Sale

At this point in the season, you've probably stocked up on the essentials: You've found a few pairs of shorts, a handful of easy-to-throw-on dresses, and scored a great swimsuit (or three) for all those summer shenanigans on your social cal. So now, it's time for the finishing touches.
These are the things that you don't necessarily need, but help make warm-weather style all your own: We're talking a sweet button-front crop top, a little white dress, or an artsy sports bra that almost looks too good to wear to the gym. They're the items that probably weren't at the top of your "must buy" list when high-temperatures first hit, but the ones that really make getting dressed exciting.
And, what better excuse to treat yourself to the non-essentials than a big ol' sale? Aritzia is currently offering major discounts, and we're eyeing too many things to count. Click through to stock up on those cherries on top of your summer staples.
