Why It's Time To Close The Gender Gap In Unions, Too

How many of the leadership roles at the AFL-CIO would you like to see filled by women?

"[Laughs] Wow, if I could fantasize, why not women taking over the world, right? That’s why we’re here, trying to figure out you know how we get women on the front lines of leadership...The union movement is no different. We think women should be taking their rightful place in leadership, that we should be on the front lines of engaging more women to vote — that’s going to be our primary objective. Making sure that those issues are front and center in the election. So, that’s our role, doing the door-knocks, getting the phone calls, getting more women to pay attention, and make the connection between electing worker-friendly candidates and getting what we need."



What is your advice for young women?

"...I think often that we sell ourselves short, that we don’t naturally step out and come out strong with our opinions and our voice. And that’s been a lesson for me. You have in your gut what you think it’s right and sometimes you don’t sit at the table or, as people say, 'lean in,' because you don’t have that confidence. But your voice is just as important as the man’s sitting next to you and often, you have insights that aren’t being recognized. So, I think it’s very important for us to have that confidence and be sure of ourselves and speak out."



Editor's note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

