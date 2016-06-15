If you've ever used a dating app before, you're probably used to including a few standard details in your bio: travel interests, hometown, profession, and music taste. It's that last one that Bumble, the dating app that puts women in the driver's seat, wants to capitalize on.
In the next few weeks, the app is rolling out a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Spotify. You'll be able to link your Spotify account with your Bumble profile so that anyone can easily see your favorite artists. Thumbnails of the artists' cover art will show up on your profile and people can click on artists to go directly to their Spotify pages.
Linking the two apps is a smart idea: You not only give potential matches a more visual look at your interests, but you also have a much better conversation starter than the dreaded, "Hey, how's your week going?"
To check if you've got the update, go to the "Updates" tab in the App Store and look for an option to update Bumble. After doing so, open Bumble and go to "Profile Settings." Then, click the "Connect to Spotify" option, and you're good to go.
Bumble recently set itself apart from other dating apps, thanks to a very public response to a sexist male user. Let's hope that shared music taste only inspires fun chats, rather than rude comments about the artists who show up in your favorites list.
At least this should be a good way to screen out dates whose questionable musical tastes may not have otherwise come to light until later in the dating process. But hey, everyone has some guilty pleasures in there (looking at you, Beliebers).
