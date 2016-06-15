Ellen Degeneres Jokes About LGBTQ Representation In Finding Dory

Ellen Degeneres made light of the is-she-or-isn’t-she bizarre micro-controversy about the possibility that a pair of characters that make a vanishingly brief appearance in Finding Dory could be a lesbian couple.
The internet went nuts after a woman walking with another woman, who has a short haircut, appeared onscreen in the Finding Dory trailer. But Variety threw cold water on that speculation when they reported that the women hardly appear.
Degeneres addressed the issue during an interview with USA Today.
"I don't know if its true or not or if she just has a bad short haircut, you know?" DeGeneres, who plays Dory, says. "Who knows if she's a lesbian."
Degeneres joked that there would still be groundbreaking LGBTQ representation in the film.
"There's a stingray that's becoming Sting-Rhonda, so there's a trans-sting in the movie," DeGeneres told USA Today.
Maybe that’s in a deleted scene.
Watch the rest of the interview below.
