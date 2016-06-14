From blue bangs to pelvage and latex dresses, Keke Palmer's not only an actress, talk show host, and singer but also a style icon. The latest: she's now rocking faux dreadlocks with her partially shaved head.
"Y'all be trippin off errthang," she wrote when she shared the new look on Twitter.
Y'all be trippin off errthang 😂🤗 pic.twitter.com/r77CBnEo1D— Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) June 13, 2016
She also recorded herself singing Aaliyah's "Are You That Somebody?" with the new 'do on Instagram.
The locs are particularly pronounced because Palmer recently shaved the sides of her head. After trying a lot of hairstyles, she told Essence, the shaved head is "the one that I'm feeling most right now. I was looking for something with more flexibility...I went all the way in." She's gone even further in this time. And once again proved she's a trendsetter.
Ed. note: A previous version of this story incorrectly referred to Keke Palmer's new hairstyle. We have updated the post to reflect the change.
