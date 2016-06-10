New Ways To Wear Your Favorite Wardrobe Staples

We know buying new clothing isn't always a reality. Whatever the reason may be — whether you're saving up for a hard-earned vacation or just putting yourself on a shopping break — it's not easy to immediately hop on the latest trends. And the fact that it's not really a possibility forces you to get creative with what you have.



Lately, our Instagram feeds have been filled with bloggers and other fashion folk getting super-clever when it comes to styling their #OOTDs. We've seen button-downs tied in every which way, jackets worn as dresses, and all sorts of crazy layering hacks that are inspiring us to create some artful combinations of our own.



To save you (and your wallet) from a shopping trip — but still have you feeling one hundred — we've rounded up fresh ways to wear some of your favorite wardrobe staples, courtesy of the 'gram. Click through for some afternoon eye-candy, and bookmark these for days when you just #can'tdeal with your closet.