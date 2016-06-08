Story from US News

Newspapers Across U.S. Are Celebrating Clinton's Historic Moment

Meghan De Maria
On Tuesday night, Hillary Clinton announced that she is the first woman to become a major political party's presidential nominee in the United States. Her statements came at a campaign rally at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, as the former secretary of state crossed the threshold to earn enough delegates to win the Democratic nomination at the party's convention in July.

In addition to Clinton's victory, Tuesday also marked the last big round of major primaries and caucuses ahead of the U.S. general election. Clinton won the California, New Jersey, New Mexico, and South Dakota Democratic primaries on Tuesday night. (Bernie Sanders won the Democratic caucus in North Dakota, and the Democratic primary in Montana on Tuesday.)

Newspapers across the country celebrated Clinton's historic moment on Wednesday. Outlets like the New York Daily News and The Wall Street Journal used their front pages to mark Clinton's victory. Check out some of the highlights, below.

