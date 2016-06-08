Summer is here, and that means it’s time to look at friends’ Instagrams and wonder if they’re really having as much fun as they say they are.
Southwest has heard your jealous sighs and answered with one-way flights as low as $49. But you’ll have to act fast, the fares are only available until Thursday, June 9.
The fall deals span the entire country and several international destinations as well. Flights from Los Angeles to Las Vegas are as low as $49, if you want to catch that last party before fall sets in. New Yorkers will be able to fly from Newark to Austin, TX for only $79. And for that last-minute trip to Mexico, trips to Cabo from Orange County are as low as $170. More good news: If you’ve bought a ticket, you can change your flight here.
The flights are on sale for the fall, with dates valid from August 23 through December 14. Flights to and from San Juan, Puerto Rico can be bought September 7, 2016 through December 8, 2016. You can fly internationally, to destinations like Belize, Cabo san Lucas, and Mexico City, August 23, 2016 through December 13, 2016. Check out full terms and conditions here.
Southwest has heard your jealous sighs and answered with one-way flights as low as $49. But you’ll have to act fast, the fares are only available until Thursday, June 9.
The fall deals span the entire country and several international destinations as well. Flights from Los Angeles to Las Vegas are as low as $49, if you want to catch that last party before fall sets in. New Yorkers will be able to fly from Newark to Austin, TX for only $79. And for that last-minute trip to Mexico, trips to Cabo from Orange County are as low as $170. More good news: If you’ve bought a ticket, you can change your flight here.
The flights are on sale for the fall, with dates valid from August 23 through December 14. Flights to and from San Juan, Puerto Rico can be bought September 7, 2016 through December 8, 2016. You can fly internationally, to destinations like Belize, Cabo san Lucas, and Mexico City, August 23, 2016 through December 13, 2016. Check out full terms and conditions here.
Advertisement