Lily-Rose Depp Slays Prom Fashion

Last night, the @yogahosers went to Prom! @harleyquinnnn_ & @lilyrose_depp had dates of course but (ever on guard for thee) they were there strictly to chew bubble gum and squish Bratzis! And from all reports, they were all out of bubble gum... #harleyquinnsmith #lilyrosedepp #yogahosers #thecolleens #prom #losangeles #harleyquinn

A photo posted by Kevin Smith (@thatkevinsmith) on Jun 5, 2016 at 12:39pm PDT