Lily-Rose Depp Slays Prom Fashion

It's not that hard to dress for prom if you're already a world-famous supermodel.
Lily-Rose Depp proves that she's mastered prom style in a salmon-coloured dress with scales. She posed for pictures with Yoga Hosers co-star and Kevin Smith progeny Harley Quinn, along with several of her less famous friends.
First, Smith's snap. Smith wrote that, although the girls, "had dates of course but (ever on guard for thee) they were there strictly to chew bubble gum and squish Bratzis [sentient Nazi bratwurst]! And from all reports, they were all out of bubble gum..."
Last night, the @yogahosers went to Prom! @harleyquinnnn_ & @lilyrose_depp had dates of course but (ever on guard for thee) they were there strictly to chew bubble gum and squish Bratzis! And from all reports, they were all out of bubble gum... #harleyquinnsmith #lilyrosedepp #yogahosers #thecolleens #prom #losangeles #harleyquinn
Other images seemed less like they were captioned by the writer of Mallrats. Depp has clearly masted the high-fashion malaise look, which is probably an accurate representation of how impressed she was after attending Cannes and the Met Gala in the past month. Not that prom isn't wonderful, but Zayn isn't exactly showing up dressed as a robot. And Kanye isn't firing bodyguards. You get the picture.
