Sure, Victoria Beckham has said she was "uncomfortable" with being a Spice Girl, but she doesn't seem to feel uneasy about returning to the beauty look she donned as Posh. To wit: Just yesterday, the fashion designer's hairstylist posted a photo of her sporting a new short crop. That's right, Beckham has gone back to the signature lob she used to wear with her little Gucci dress.
But before you break out Spice World to celebrate, it appears she's wearing it differently. Instead of the razor-sharp, flat-ironed look of Posh, she's opted for lived-in waves. (You can score a similar style with this how-to.)
We're loving this #TBT move, if only because we enjoy any excuse to put Spice Girls on Spotify. (And yes, Spotify has Spice Girls, FYI.) Now, is it too much to ask for another Spice Girls reunion to go along with her new 'do? Pretty please?!
