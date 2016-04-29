In the late '90s, everyone wanted to be in the Spice Girls. Well, everyone except one person. The then-Posh Spice and now-Victoria Beckham “always felt uncomfortable,” with the band, former manager Simon Fuller tells The Daily Mail.
“Even in the Spice Girls — it was great fun, she was in the world's biggest group for two or three years — but she didn't feel comfortable,” Fuller tells the Mail. “She could sing pretty well, she could dance pretty well, but she always felt uncomfortable.”
He goes on to say that her true passion was fashion.
“She was called Posh Spice because she always wore the best dresses and she knew everything about clothes,” Fuller tells the Mail. “I said ‘You should be in fashion. You should be a designer.’”
Fuller knows something about staying in front of trends. He managed both the Spice Girls and Amy Winehouse, helped create American Idol, and was once named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential people.
Still, it’s heartbreaking to think that one of the most prominent Spice Girls never wanted to be in the group of the first place. Spice World, “Spice Up Your Life,” “Wannabe,” they’re all just hollow lies now. Just kidding, they’re still as awesome as you remember.
