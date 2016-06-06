This Pizza Highlighter Is Everything We Didn't Know We Needed

Today, the internet saw the strange and serendipitous joining of two delightful entities: pizza and highlighter. What a time to be alive!
According to her Instagram, when beauty vlogger Gina Kay's pressed highlighter broke, instead of shedding a few tears, she got creative. "I decided to mix [my highlighter] with loose shimmer eyeshadows and rubbing alcohol to create a pepperoni pizza highlighter!" she captioned her glorious photo. What she came up with is a beauty masterpiece, a.k.a. a realistic-looking pizza pie, complete with pepperoni, sauce, and a layer of mozzarella, all rendered entirely in pressed powder.
Highlighting products are having a major moment, meaning it's almost impossible to land the best of the best (here's looking at you, rainbow highlighter and Pat McGrath's Skin Fetish). If you strike out, why not take a page from Gina's DIY book and whip up your own? You choose the toppings!
We've reached out to Gina to learn just how the heck she created this cheesy, glinting, pepperoni-laden gem. We'll update this post when we hear back. Until then, feast your eyes (and your beauty appetite) on the ultimate personal-pan pizza.
