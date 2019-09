Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Are Here To Out-Troll Piers Morgan

Couples who troll together, stay together. There's nothing like a good Twitter feud to really bring two people together.Just ask Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.The pair recently ignited a hilarious back-and-forth with journalist and nefarious Twitter user Piers Morgan. Morgan really enjoys Twitter feuds. He's criticized Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj . He started drama with Kim Kardashian . He openly clashed with Matt McGorry . He even made fun of David Beckham's 11-year-old son Now, he's finally getting a dose of his own medicine. Teigen is here to out-troll Morgan. And it looks like she's coming in first place.It all started with a tweet from Morgan joking about the announcement of his death.