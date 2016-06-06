Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Are Here To Out-Troll Piers Morgan

Just ask Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.
The pair recently ignited a hilarious back-and-forth with journalist and nefarious Twitter user Piers Morgan. Morgan really enjoys Twitter feuds. He's criticized Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj. He started drama with Kim Kardashian. He openly clashed with Matt McGorry. He even made fun of David Beckham's 11-year-old son.
Now, he's finally getting a dose of his own medicine. Teigen is here to out-troll Morgan. And it looks like she's coming in first place.
It all started with a tweet from Morgan joking about the announcement of his death.
I hope people don't make me sound too perfect when I die.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 5, 2016
No coats of sugar please.
Legend chimed in suggesting that Morgan go ahead and retire just to give us all a glimpse of what that would be like. Teigen was hot on Legend's heels, calling Morgan a talentless troll.
@johnlegend from what? trolling isn't a job (I've tried)— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 5, 2016
Things escalated quickly from there. Legend and Teigen are taking turns responding to their haters now. The clap backs are real.
@iamGnews @johnlegend i think my book has been a top 5 NYT best seller for like 17 weeks or something (started at 1) and also hit tv show— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 6, 2016
@johnlegend @iamGnews and yes, my husband is an oscar winner and 10 time grammy winner. the emmy i get will go well with them.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 6, 2016
Morgan, of course, had a few choice words to share, but Teigen was ready for them. There is some major bad blood between the two now.
@piersmorgan it keeps me nice and not-racist so sure, give it a go.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 6, 2016
@piersmorgan remember when Bruce Willis didn't know he was dead? It's like that.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 6, 2016
@johnlegend @piersmorgan sorry can't read, just a modell doing modelling— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 6, 2016
I can't tweet him anymore. He has fans somehow and they...they aren't quite "all there", as they say.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 6, 2016
Teigen is still fired up about it all, rattling off tweets like the ones below. The feud seems far from over.
my newborn just looked up at me and said "mommy, why is piers morgan so unequivocally douchy?" i didn't know what to say— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 6, 2016
Hi, Piers. I know you're reading this. You unequivocal douche.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 6, 2016
Twitter is loving the random squabble. Especially since everyone seems to be Team Teigen.
@chrissyteigen can I be you and @johnlegend fan club president?? Or at least get a "Tiegen/Legend 2016" shirt?! Y'all are the bestest😘— me. (@upperechelonwnd) June 6, 2016
@chrissyteigen @WaldoWilbur This whole interaction has brightened my day, thank you both— Melisa (@startmyheart) June 6, 2016
Others don't even know who he is.