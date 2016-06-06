Story from Pop Culture

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Are Here To Out-Troll Piers Morgan

Morgan Baila
Couples who troll together, stay together. There's nothing like a good Twitter feud to really bring two people together.

Just ask Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

The pair recently ignited a hilarious back-and-forth with journalist and nefarious Twitter user Piers Morgan. Morgan really enjoys Twitter feuds. He's criticized Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj. He started drama with Kim Kardashian. He openly clashed with Matt McGorry. He even made fun of David Beckham's 11-year-old son.

Now, he's finally getting a dose of his own medicine. Teigen is here to out-troll Morgan. And it looks like she's coming in first place.

It all started with a tweet from Morgan joking about the announcement of his death.
Legend chimed in suggesting that Morgan go ahead and retire just to give us all a glimpse of what that would be like. Teigen was hot on Legend's heels, calling Morgan a talentless troll.


Things escalated quickly from there. Legend and Teigen are taking turns responding to their haters now. The clap backs are real.


Morgan, of course, had a few choice words to share, but Teigen was ready for them. There is some major bad blood between the two now.


Teigen is still fired up about it all, rattling off tweets like the ones below. The feud seems far from over.


Twitter is loving the random squabble. Especially since everyone seems to be Team Teigen.


Others don't even know who he is.

