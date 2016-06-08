Of all the so-called "wardrobe staples" in our closets, the button-up shirt is one of the most overlooked. Yes, it factors greatly into many a Monday-through-Friday wardrobe. But off-hours, it's not always top of mind — especially on the weekends, when we're more athleisure-inclined. Yet this basic has been quite the fashion-editor favorite for the past season or so. Recently, an array of inventive styling ideas has surfaced: Think buttoning your shirt unevenly for an impromptu off-the-shoulder look, or perhaps intentionally wearing it backwards. It may not be by the book, but it's certainly making us rethink the plain white shirt.
Lately, celebrities have clearly started taking note, too. We've seen dresses, jumpsuits, and even skirts that revamp the buttoned-up look on the likes of Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lawrence, and Candice Huffine. Whether worn for a sunny, errand-running stroll or some fancy occasion (polo match, anyone?), this tried-and-true silhouette should be revisited this summer. The outfits ahead certainly make a compelling case for a tweaked take on the humble button-up.
